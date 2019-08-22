Comparing of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)

We are comparing Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.43 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Athene Holding Ltd. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Athene Holding Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athene Holding Ltd. and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Athene Holding Ltd. and Prospect Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 33.62% for Athene Holding Ltd. with consensus target price of $52.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athene Holding Ltd. and Prospect Capital Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.1% and 13.55%. Insiders owned 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. Competitively, Prospect Capital Corporation has 17.41% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than Prospect Capital Corporation

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.