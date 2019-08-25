Comparing of Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.59 N/A 7.59 5.39 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 15.06 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Athene Holding Ltd. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Athene Holding Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Athene Holding Ltd. is presently more affordable than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athene Holding Ltd. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athene Holding Ltd. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athene Holding Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 37.47% and an $52.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. Athene Holding Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Athene Holding Ltd. has weaker performance than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.