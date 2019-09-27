Comparing of Atento S.A. (ATTO) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Both Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento S.A. 3 2.64 24.79M 0.11 21.57 Verisk Analytics Inc. 158 4.03 161.71M 3.58 42.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Atento S.A. and Verisk Analytics Inc. Verisk Analytics Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atento S.A. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Atento S.A. is currently more affordable than Verisk Analytics Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) and Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento S.A. 969,230,167.73% -8.3% -2% Verisk Analytics Inc. 102,251,027.51% 28.4% 9.9%

Volatility and Risk

Atento S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Atento S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Atento S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verisk Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Atento S.A. and Verisk Analytics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Verisk Analytics Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Atento S.A.’s upside potential is 5.82% at a $3 average price target. Verisk Analytics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128.33 average price target and a -17.22% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Atento S.A. is looking more favorable than Verisk Analytics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atento S.A. and Verisk Analytics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 96%. Insiders held roughly 0.76% of Atento S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Verisk Analytics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atento S.A. 0.87% -4.51% -35.81% -40.1% -63.88% -41.9% Verisk Analytics Inc. 0.63% 2.77% 8.46% 29.12% 38.66% 39.14%

For the past year Atento S.A. has -41.9% weaker performance while Verisk Analytics Inc. has 39.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Verisk Analytics Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors Atento S.A.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. Its solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its customers analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various customers in other markets. This segmentÂ’s solutions also comprise property-specific rating and underwriting information on individual properties and communities to evaluate and price personal and commercial property insurance, as well as business owners, commercial auto and general liability insurance, and workers compensation coverages. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. It provides fraud-detection tools for the P&C insurance industry; benchmarking, scoring solutions, analytics, and customized services to financial services institutions; data analytics for energy, chemicals, and metals and mining industries; and data and information services that enable enhanced compliance with Environmental Health and Safety, as well as helps businesses and governments to anticipate and manage climate-and weather-related risks. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.