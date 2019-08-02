Comparing of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.04 beta. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.9. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, with potential upside of 410.44%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 3,477.24% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.