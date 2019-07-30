Comparing of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.50 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. From a competition point of view, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.95 beta which is 195.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. On the competitive side is, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$66 is Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 348.37%. Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential downside of -9.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. -9.2% -15.4% 16.7% -7.93% -34.59% -10.54%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.