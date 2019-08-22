Comparing of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.42 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 has Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

A 2.04 beta indicates that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s beta is 0.78 which is 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

10 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Its rival Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 373.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $66.

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 3.7% respectively. 2.3% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.