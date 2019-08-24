Comparing of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.04 and its 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 405.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $66.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 51.6% respectively. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.