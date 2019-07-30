Comparing of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

We are contrasting Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -5.23 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 while its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 352.67% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. with average target price of $66. Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 19.67%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -27.51% -29.64% -36.66% -31.41% -43.91% -28.47% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -28.47% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 79.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.