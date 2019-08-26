Comparing of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.22 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.04 shows that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is 10 while its Current Ratio is 10. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 428.70% at a $70 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97% and 9.4% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has -58.92% weaker performance while Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.