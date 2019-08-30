Comparing of ATA Inc. (ATAI) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) and National American University Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are two firms in the Education & Training Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 National American University Holdings Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of ATA Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ATA Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% National American University Holdings Inc. 0.00% -78.3% -28.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.98 shows that ATA Inc. is 198.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, National American University Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ATA Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, National American University Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. ATA Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National American University Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ATA Inc. and National American University Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 22.3%. Insiders owned 18.7% of ATA Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of National American University Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATA Inc. 0.54% -0.22% 49.67% 160.81% 465.19% 186.33% National American University Holdings Inc. -0.18% 6.67% -31.71% -49.14% -93.86% -68.89%

For the past year ATA Inc. has 186.33% stronger performance while National American University Holdings Inc. has -68.89% weaker performance.

Summary

ATA Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors National American University Holdings Inc.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.