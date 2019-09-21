Comparing of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) and LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -0.60 0.00 LivePerson Inc. 31 9.36 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asure Software Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Asure Software Inc. and LivePerson Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -2.5% LivePerson Inc. 0.00% -23.7% -12.4%

Risk & Volatility

Asure Software Inc. has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. LivePerson Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Asure Software Inc. Its rival LivePerson Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. LivePerson Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Asure Software Inc. and LivePerson Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LivePerson Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively LivePerson Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 10.03%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Asure Software Inc. and LivePerson Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.8% and 84.3%. About 4.9% of Asure Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, LivePerson Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15% LivePerson Inc. 1.34% 19.43% 15.4% 46.34% 44.3% 75.98%

For the past year Asure Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than LivePerson Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

LivePerson, Inc. provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge via mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses to create a connection with consumers by offering messaging as a preferred channel of communication. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small to medium-sized businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.