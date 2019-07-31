Comparing of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) and The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech Corporation 4 184.17 N/A -2.76 0.00 The Boeing Company 374 2.09 N/A 17.48 19.78

Demonstrates Astrotech Corporation and The Boeing Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Astrotech Corporation and The Boeing Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -276.7% -217.4% The Boeing Company 0.00% 0% 8.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.15 shows that Astrotech Corporation is 115.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. The Boeing Company on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Astrotech Corporation and The Boeing Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Boeing Company 2 4 5 2.45

Competitively the consensus target price of The Boeing Company is $428.64, which is potential 25.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Astrotech Corporation and The Boeing Company are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 69.6% respectively. Astrotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 34.4%. Comparatively, 0.1% are The Boeing Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astrotech Corporation 1.86% 3.5% -21.15% 21.14% 96.92% -19.5% The Boeing Company -3.92% -7.94% -15.82% -6.42% 0.3% 7.18%

For the past year Astrotech Corporation has -19.5% weaker performance while The Boeing Company has 7.18% stronger performance.

Summary

The Boeing Company beats Astrotech Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry. This segment also offers aviation services support, aircraft modifications, spare parts, training, maintenance documents, and technical advice to commercial and government customers. The Boeing Military Aircraft segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies manned and unmanned military aircraft, and weapons systems for global strike, vertical lift, and autonomous systems, as well as mobility, surveillance, and engagement. The Network & Space Systems segment researches, develops, produces, and modifies strategic defense and intelligence systems, satellite systems, and space exploration products. The Global Services & Support segment provides integrated logistics services comprising supply chain management and engineering support; maintenance, modification, and upgrades for aircraft; and training systems and government services that include pilot and maintenance training. The Boeing Capital segment offers financing services and manages financing exposure for a portfolio of equipment under operating and finance leases, notes and other receivables, assets held for sale or re-lease, and investments. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.