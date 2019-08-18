Comparing of Astronics Corporation (ATRO) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics Corporation 36 1.06 N/A 3.74 9.85 Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.33 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7% Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9%

Risk and Volatility

Astronics Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. Triumph Group Inc.’s 2.72 beta is the reason why it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Astronics Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Triumph Group Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Astronics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Astronics Corporation and Triumph Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Triumph Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$42 is Astronics Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 58.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Astronics Corporation shares and 0% of Triumph Group Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Astronics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Triumph Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99% Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7%

For the past year Astronics Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

Astronics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Triumph Group Inc.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.