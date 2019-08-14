Comparing of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is a contrast between Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 44,590 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.75% and 17.9% respectively. About 40.53% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.