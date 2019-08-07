Comparing of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (AST) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 45,669 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AST) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

Summary

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Celsion Corporation.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.