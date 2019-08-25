Comparing of Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.53 N/A 1.44 5.08 TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.38 N/A 1.08 43.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Asta Funding Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. TTEC Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Asta Funding Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Asta Funding Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of TTEC Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Asta Funding Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1% TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Asta Funding Inc.’s current beta is -0.41 and it happens to be 141.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Asta Funding Inc. and TTEC Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 27.4%. Insiders owned 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TTEC Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.