Comparing of Asta Funding Inc. (ASFI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asta Funding Inc. 7 0.00 1.87M 1.44 5.08 Global Payments Inc. 163 1.54 155.61M 2.83 59.29

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Asta Funding Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Asta Funding Inc. is presently more affordable than Global Payments Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asta Funding Inc. 25,581,395.35% 10.4% 10.1% Global Payments Inc. 95,507,273.06% 12% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Asta Funding Inc. has a beta of -0.41 and its 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Global Payments Inc.’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 6 2.67

Competitively Global Payments Inc. has a consensus target price of $181.67, with potential upside of 14.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Asta Funding Inc. and Global Payments Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.6% and 0%. 57.64% are Asta Funding Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year Asta Funding Inc. has stronger performance than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors Asta Funding Inc.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.