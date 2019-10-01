Comparing of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) and Its Rivals

As Surety & Title Insurance company, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.68% of all Surety & Title Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Assured Guaranty Ltd. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assured Guaranty Ltd. 215,440,180.59% 5.70% 2.70% Industry Average 23.20% 13.00% 7.78%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Assured Guaranty Ltd. 95.44M 44 12.72 Industry Average 272.14M 1.17B 13.93

Assured Guaranty Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Assured Guaranty Ltd. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assured Guaranty Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.78

$50 is the average target price of Assured Guaranty Ltd., with a potential upside of 12.46%. The potential upside of the rivals is -27.38%. Given Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assured Guaranty Ltd. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assured Guaranty Ltd. -0.57% 0.48% -8.14% 8.36% 15.67% 14.13% Industry Average 0.84% 4.51% 8.45% 14.47% 13.71% 23.90%

For the past year Assured Guaranty Ltd. has weaker performance than Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a beta of 1.05 and its 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 3.40% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Assured Guaranty Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 5 factors Assured Guaranty Ltd.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. The company insures various debt obligations, including bonds issued by the United States state or municipal governmental authorities; and notes issued to finance infrastructure projects. It also insures and reinsures various types of the United States public finance obligations, such as general obligation, tax-backed, municipal utility, transportation, healthcare, higher education, infrastructure, housing revenue, investor-owned utility, and other public finance bonds; and various types of non-United States public finance obligations comprising infrastructure finance, regulated utilities, pooled infrastructure, and other public finance obligations. In addition, the company insures and reinsures various types of the United States and non-United States structured finance obligations, including pooled corporate obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, insurance securitization obligations, consumer receivables securities, financial products, commercial receivables securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other structured finance securities. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. Assured Guaranty Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.