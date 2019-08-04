Comparing of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Since Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.39 N/A -0.56 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Associated Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -1.4% -1.3% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares and 10.65% of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. 0.7% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.