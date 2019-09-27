Comparing of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

As Asset Management businesses, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|36
|0.00
|3.39M
|-0.56
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
In table 1 we can see Associated Capital Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|9,522,471.91%
|-1.4%
|-1.3%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Associated Capital Group Inc.
|-0.77%
|-3.04%
|-6.58%
|-8.05%
|-0.88%
|6.07%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.