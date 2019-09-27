Comparing of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

As Asset Management businesses, Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 36 0.00 3.39M -0.56 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

In table 1 we can see Associated Capital Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 9,522,471.91% -1.4% -1.3% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -0.77% -3.04% -6.58% -8.05% -0.88% 6.07% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.