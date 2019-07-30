Comparing of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 36.95 N/A -2.53 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 36.61 N/A 1.38 7.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Associated Capital Group Inc. and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of Associated Capital Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Associated Capital Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. -0.71% 0.41% 2.1% 6.57% 2.85% 13.27%

For the past year Associated Capital Group Inc. was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Associated Capital Group Inc.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.