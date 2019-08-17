Comparing of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.74 N/A 0.42 67.20 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Royce Global Value Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.46% and an $30.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Royce Global Value Trust Inc. -1.04% -1.98% -0.76% 9% -1.98% 17.34%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.