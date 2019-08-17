Comparing of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Royce Global Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RGT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|4.74
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.46% and an $30.33 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.86% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.49% of Royce Global Value Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
|Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
|-1.04%
|-1.98%
|-0.76%
|9%
|-1.98%
|17.34%
For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
Summary
AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Royce Global Value Trust Inc.
