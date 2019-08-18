Comparing of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.74 N/A 0.42 67.20 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.56 N/A 1.75 5.72

Demonstrates AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Hennessy Advisors Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.46% for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $30.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.