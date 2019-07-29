Comparing of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 20.50 N/A -4.00 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.21 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Assembly Biosciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, PDL BioPharma Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 12 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12. The Current Ratio of rival PDL BioPharma Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 246.82% and an $42 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 95.24% respectively. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance while PDL BioPharma Inc. has 10.69% stronger performance.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.