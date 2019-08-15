Comparing of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.17 N/A -4.25 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.02 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Risk and Volatility

Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s beta is 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $42, while its potential upside is 240.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.