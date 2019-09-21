Comparing of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (ASMB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Both Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 24.21 N/A -4.25 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Assembly Biosciences Inc. Its rival Atreca Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22 and 22 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Atreca Inc. is $30, which is potential 157.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Assembly Biosciences Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Atreca Inc. has 17.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has weaker performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Atreca Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.