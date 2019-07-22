Comparing of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Software & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Technology Inc. 109 17.05 N/A 2.78 41.20 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 15 2.65 N/A 0.32 47.13

Table 1 highlights Aspen Technology Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Aspen Technology Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Aspen Technology Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.63 shows that Aspen Technology Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aspen Technology Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sapiens International Corporation N.V. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively.

Analyst Ratings

Aspen Technology Inc. and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Aspen Technology Inc. is $116.5, with potential downside of -13.09%. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus target price and a -7.47% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. seems more appealing than Aspen Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.8% -4% 16.56% 31.22% 62.17% 37.17%

For the past year Aspen Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.