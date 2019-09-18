Comparing of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group Inc. 4 2.70 N/A -0.50 0.00 Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 13.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aspen Group Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aspen Group Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -23.6% Ambow Education Holding Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3%

Liquidity

Aspen Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Aspen Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aspen Group Inc. and Ambow Education Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.2% and 0.2%. Insiders owned 5.8% of Aspen Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 85% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aspen Group Inc. -3.62% -0.5% -13.07% -9.32% -42.17% -27.19% Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -2.41% -24.13% -33.41% -52.83% -61.29% -47.88%

For the past year Aspen Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in China. The company operates through three business divisions: Better Schools, Better Jobs, and Others. The Better Schools division provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services that provide test preparation programs; and international education programs. This division operates tutoring centers that provide classroom instruction, small class, and one-on-one tutoring services for students to perform better in school and prepare for important tests, primarily high school and university entrance exams; and educational curriculum through its Web-based applications to allow students access to tutoring services. Its educational software products include eBoPo, which offers full subjects, online practice tests, and instruction for K-12 level students. The Better Jobs division offers career enhancement services that facilitate post-secondary students obtaining employment. This division provides students with hands-on training for professional skills, including case studies, job environment simulation, and specific technical skills; and soft skills training, including courses on time management, presentation, leadership, and interview techniques. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total of 39 centers and schools, including 9 tutoring centers, 3 K-12 schools, 8 career enhancement centers, 18 training offices, and 1 career enhancement campus. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.