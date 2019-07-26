Comparing of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 22 18.94 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.1%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Theravance Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 158.26% and its consensus price target is $50.

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 86.4% respectively. Competitively, 6.5% are Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited -4.59% -17.91% 12.06% -43.06% -44.76% -1.94% Theravance Biopharma Inc. -4.52% -9.62% -22.32% -18.13% -17.2% -17.43%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was less bearish than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.