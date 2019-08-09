Comparing of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 65.62 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 10.9% respectively. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has -11.11% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.