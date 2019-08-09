Comparing of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology businesses, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|1.54
|0.77
In table 1 we can see ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0.00%
|97.6%
|46%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 61.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
|3.23%
|-4.19%
|-13.51%
|-9.86%
|-59.49%
|-11.11%
|IVERIC bio Inc.
|0%
|-6.3%
|-10.53%
|-4.03%
|-50.83%
|-0.83%
For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.
Summary
IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.