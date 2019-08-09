Comparing of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

As Biotechnology businesses, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

In table 1 we can see ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 61.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.