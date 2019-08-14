Comparing of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 29.26 N/A -1.17 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.30 N/A -4.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 322.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.35% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.