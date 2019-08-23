Comparing of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASLN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 4 17.10 N/A -1.17 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average target price is $7, while its potential upside is 508.70%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.35% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has stronger performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.