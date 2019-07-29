Comparing of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) and Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Both Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) and Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 77 1.34 N/A 0.47 155.92 Braskem S.A. 26 0.00 N/A 1.81 10.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Braskem S.A. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashland Global Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Braskem S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Braskem S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.2% 0.9% Braskem S.A. 0.00% 40.9% 4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Braskem S.A.’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Its rival Braskem S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Braskem S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. and Braskem S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashland Global Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Braskem S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.96% for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. with consensus target price of $82.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of Braskem S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Ashland Global Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Braskem S.A. has 77.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashland Global Holdings Inc. -3.61% -7.34% -7.22% -11.81% -1.27% 3.93% Braskem S.A. -13.85% -22.86% -30.94% -30.91% -23.6% -19.42%

For the past year Ashland Global Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Braskem S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ashland Global Holdings Inc. beats Braskem S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. It operates through Specialty Ingredients, Performance Materials, and Valvoline segments. The company provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives. The company offers these solutions for pharmaceutical companies; makers of personal care products, food, and beverages; manufacturers of paint, coatings, and construction materials; packaging and converting markets; and oilfield service companies. It also provides performance materials that include composites, such as polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, molten maleic anhydride, and low-profile additives; and intermediates and solvents comprising 1,4 butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, and n-methylpyrrolidone. The company markets its performance materials to manufacturers of residential and commercial building products; industrial product specifiers and manufacturers; wind blade and pipe manufacturers; automotive and truck OEM suppliers; boatbuilders; chemical producers; and electronics makers. In addition, it produces and distributes automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. The company offers lubricants and automotive chemicals under the Valvoline brand; lubricants for cars with higher mileage engines under the MaxLife brand; synthetic motor oil under the SynPower brand; and antifreeze products under the Zerex brand, as well as operates and franchises 1,068 Valvoline Instant Oil Change centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ashland Inc. and changed its name to Ashland Global Holdings Inc. in September 2016. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Covington, Kentucky.

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. Its Basic Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, such as ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, isoprene, and butene-1; BTX products comprising benzene, toluene, ortho-xylene, para-xylene, and mixed xylenes; fuels, including automotive gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas; intermediates, such as cumene; and other basic petrochemicals, which include ethyl tertiary butyl ether, solvent C9, and pyrolysis C9. This segment also supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other products to second-generation producers. Its Polyolefins segment produces polyethylene, including LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, and EVA; green polyethylene from renewable resources; and polypropylene. This segmentÂ’s products are used in plastic films for food and industrial packaging; bottles, shopping bags, and other consumer goods containers; automotive parts; and household appliances. Its Vinyls segment produces polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, chlorine, hydrogen, caustic soda flake, and sodium hypochlorite. The companyÂ’s USA and Europe segment produces polypropylene in the United States and Germany. Its Chemical Distribution segment distributes solvents, including aliphatic, aromatic, synthetic, and ecologically-friendly solvents; engineering plastics; hydrocarbon solvents and isoparafins; and general purpose chemicals, such as process oils, chemical intermediates, blends, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The company also imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as water and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene PetroquÃ­mica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.