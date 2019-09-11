Comparing of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Since Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 43 0.31 N/A 3.29 10.44 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 107 1.51 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ashford Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ashford Inc. has a 0.73 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ashford Inc. are 1.9 and 1.8. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ashford Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ashford Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is $114.67, which is potential -6.06% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.6% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are Virtus Investment Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance while Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 34.91% stronger performance.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Ashford Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.