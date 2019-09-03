Comparing of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ashford Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ashford Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20.5% and 24.85%. Insiders held 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.