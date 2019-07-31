Comparing of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 49 0.43 N/A 3.29 14.50 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ashford Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ashford Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Portman Ridge Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 4.3% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Portman Ridge Finance Corporation -8.03% -8.33% -5.16% 5.94% 4.62% -3.24%

For the past year Ashford Inc. was more bearish than Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Portman Ridge Finance Corporation.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.