Comparing of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 52 0.34 N/A 3.29 14.50 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.22 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.1% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ashford Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 42.96% respectively. 4.3% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. -12.77% -14.18% -23.03% -17.41% -42.61% -8.23% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Ashford Inc. had bearish trend while Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. had bullish trend.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.