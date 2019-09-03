Comparing of Ashford Inc. (AINC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Both Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford Inc. 44 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ashford Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ashford Inc. and Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $101.5 consensus price target and a 32.45% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.5% of Ashford Inc. shares and 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. 5.7% are Ashford Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89% Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96%

For the past year Ashford Inc. was more bearish than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.