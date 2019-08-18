Comparing of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Since ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) are part of the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.38 11.50 ON Semiconductor Corporation 21 1.25 N/A 1.29 16.73

In table 1 we can see ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and ON Semiconductor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ON Semiconductor Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.5% 4.7% ON Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 8.1%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. Its rival ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ON Semiconductor Corporation 1 1 9 2.82

Competitively ON Semiconductor Corporation has an average price target of $25.59, with potential upside of 45.90%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and ON Semiconductor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 5.7% and 98.26% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8% ON Semiconductor Corporation -3.63% 4.67% -4.82% 7.34% -3.8% 30.28%

For the past year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. was less bullish than ON Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

ON Semiconductor Corporation beats on 12 of the 11 factors ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for a range of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. This segment also provides trusted foundry, trusted design, and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices technology. The Image Sensor Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.