Comparing of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) and Its Competitors

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is a company in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has 5.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 64.33% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Semiconductor – Broad Line companies shares are held by company insiders.

Table 1 has ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0.00% 12.50% 4.70% Industry Average 1.47% 27.25% 8.43%

The following data compares ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. N/A 4 11.50 Industry Average 105.90M 7.21B 260.76

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is more affordable than its peers.

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.73 5.00 2.65

As a group, Semiconductor – Broad Line companies have a potential upside of 46.22%.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. -3.1% 3.55% -2.88% 11.45% -10.15% 16.8% Industry Average 3.47% 5.54% 21.41% 19.79% 30.02% 34.84%

For the past year ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. was less bullish than its peers.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s rivals have 3.44 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 6 factors.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.