Comparing of Ascent Capital Group Inc. (ASCMA) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Ascent Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ascent Capital Group Inc. has 87.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its rivals. 3.2% of Ascent Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.37% of all Security & Protection Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 188.90% -43.40% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Capital Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.22 2.74

The potential upside of the peers is 74.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ascent Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascent Capital Group Inc. 10% -28.7% 10% 46.19% -72.98% 97.44% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Ascent Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascent Capital Group Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s rivals have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Capital Group Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s rivals are 18.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Ascent Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ascent Capital Group Inc.’s competitors beat Ascent Capital Group Inc.

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers in the United States and Canada. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and HomeTouch. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies for monitoring their accounts on a wholesale basis. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.