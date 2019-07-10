Comparing of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Since Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 12.21 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Ascendis Pharma A/S and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, with potential upside of 38.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ascendis Pharma A/S and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85% and 74.4% respectively. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.