Comparing of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 103 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ascendis Pharma A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ascendis Pharma A/S is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.73 beta is the reason why it is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.5. The Current Ratio of rival GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $158, with potential upside of 40.23%. On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 81.67% and its average price target is $23. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ascendis Pharma A/S and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S has stronger performance than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.