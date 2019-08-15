Comparing of Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ascendis Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Ascendis Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ascendis Pharma A/S are 22.3 and 22.3. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc. has 30.2 and 30.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Ascendis Pharma A/S and G1 Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $169.33, with potential upside of 47.98%. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 18.58% and its average target price is $45. The data provided earlier shows that Ascendis Pharma A/S appears more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares and 93.3% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.