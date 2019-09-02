Comparing of Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

We are contrasting Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group Inc. 1 0.01 N/A -1.74 0.00 The Gap Inc. 22 0.36 N/A 2.86 6.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ascena Retail Group Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) and The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.00% -41.5% -8.5% The Gap Inc. 0.00% 30.7% 11.3%

Volatility & Risk

Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. The Gap Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Gap Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. The Gap Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ascena Retail Group Inc. and The Gap Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 The Gap Inc. 1 3 0 2.75

Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a 904.42% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2.5. Meanwhile, The Gap Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.4, while its potential upside is 41.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ascena Retail Group Inc. seems more appealing than The Gap Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.5% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares and 62.1% of The Gap Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, The Gap Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascena Retail Group Inc. -3.43% -21.96% -62.36% -81.72% -87.42% -82.3% The Gap Inc. 0.93% 8.57% -24.21% -22.77% -34.72% -24.3%

For the past year Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than The Gap Inc.

Summary

The Gap Inc. beats Ascena Retail Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls. It also operates Weddington Way, a social shopping platform for wedding parties that provides an online boutique with bridesmaid dresses and various wedding party gifts. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, Websites, third-party arrangements, and catalogs. It has franchise agreements with unaffiliated franchisees to operate Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy stores in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 3,200 company-operated stores; and 450 franchise stores, as well as e-commerce sites. The Gap, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.