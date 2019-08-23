Comparing of Ascena Retail Group Inc. (ASNA) and Its Peers

Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ascena Retail Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0.00% -41.50% -8.50% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ascena Retail Group Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ascena Retail Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.33 3.27 2.69 2.42

$2.5 is the average target price of Ascena Retail Group Inc., with a potential upside of 789.36%. The rivals have a potential upside of 72.16%. With higher possible upside potential for Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s competitors, analysts think Ascena Retail Group Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ascena Retail Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ascena Retail Group Inc. -3.43% -21.96% -62.36% -81.72% -87.42% -82.3% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Ascena Retail Group Inc. has -82.30% weaker performance while Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s competitors have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Ascena Retail Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ascena Retail Group Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Ascena Retail Group Inc. is 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.91. Competitively, Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ascena Retail Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, maurices, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated approximately 4,800 stores. It also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, shopjustice.com, lanebryant.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, and catherines.com. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.