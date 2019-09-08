Comparing of Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (ABG) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:ABG) and Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) compete with each other in the Auto Dealerships sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 80 0.26 N/A 8.48 10.86 Copart Inc. 69 8.54 N/A 2.27 34.21

In table 1 we can see Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Copart Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Copart Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0.00% 35.4% 6.3% Copart Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 23.4%

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Copart Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Copart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Copart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Copart Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The downside potential is -5.23% for Asbury Automotive Group Inc. with consensus price target of $91.5. Meanwhile, Copart Inc.’s consensus price target is $71, while its potential downside is -12.75%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Asbury Automotive Group Inc. seems more appealing than Copart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Asbury Automotive Group Inc. and Copart Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Copart Inc. has 12.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Asbury Automotive Group Inc. 1.77% 9.42% 16.29% 31.13% 30.42% 38.13% Copart Inc. -2.32% 3.41% 17.45% 54.63% 37.93% 62.26%

For the past year Asbury Automotive Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Copart Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Asbury Automotive Group Inc. beats Copart Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 93 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of automobiles at 77 dealership locations, and 23 collision centers in the United States. It also owned and operated three stand-alone used vehicle stores in Florida. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners. The companyÂ’s services include online seller access, salvage estimation, estimating, end-of-life vehicle processing, virtual insured exchange, transportation, vehicle inspection stations, on-demand reporting, motor vehicle regulatory agency processing, flexible vehicle processing programs, buy it now, member network, sales process, and dealer services. Its services also comprise services to sell vehicles through CashForCars.com; and U-Pull-It service that allows buyer to remove valuable parts, and sell the remaining parts and car body. The company sells its products principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, and exporters, as well as to the general public. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Germany, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, and India. Copart, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.