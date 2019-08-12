Comparing of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Both ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 108.98 N/A -0.33 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 5.14 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.94% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited shares and 38.66% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s shares. Competitively, 0.98% are PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.