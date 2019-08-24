Comparing of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 11 110.25 N/A -0.33 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0.00% 0% 0% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and New Mountain Finance Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of New Mountain Finance Corporation is $15, which is potential 11.52% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited and New Mountain Finance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.94% and 42.3%. About 0.11% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited -5.13% 7.45% 25.72% 17.01% 20.47% 25.05% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited was founded in 1958 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Buffalo, New York.